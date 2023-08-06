Sunday's contest features the New York Yankees (58-53) and the Houston Astros (63-49) facing off at Yankee Stadium in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Yankees according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:35 PM ET on August 6.

The Yankees will give the nod to Carlos Rodon (1-4, 6.29 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Astros will counter with Jose Urquidy (2-2, 5.20 ERA).

Astros vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: YES

YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Yankees 5, Astros 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Astros' past 10 contests.

The Astros have been victorious in 16, or 55.2%, of the 29 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Houston has come away with a win 13 times in 25 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Astros have a 51.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Houston scores the 10th-most runs in baseball (529 total, 4.7 per game).

The Astros have the second-best ERA (3.76) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros Schedule