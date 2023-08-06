A pair of the league's top scorers -- Arike Ogunbowale (fourth, 21.4 points per game) and Kahleah Copper (eighth, 19.1) -- face off when the Dallas Wings (15-12) host the Chicago Sky (11-15) on Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN3 and BSSWX.

Wings vs. Sky Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Arena: College Park Center

College Park Center

Key Stats for Wings vs. Sky

The 85.9 points per game Dallas records are just three more points than Chicago gives up (82.9).

Dallas makes 43.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 1.9 percentage points lower than Chicago has allowed to its opponents (45.3%).

The Wings are 7-3 when they shoot better than 45.3% from the field.

Dallas' 30.3% three-point shooting percentage this season is 2.8 percentage points lower than opponents of Chicago have shot from beyond the arc (33.1%).

The Wings have a 6-5 record when the team knocks down more than 33.1% of their three-point shots.

Dallas averages 39.6 rebounds per game, outrebounding Chicago by 6.3 boards per contest.

Wings Recent Performance

The Wings have seen an uptick in scoring lately, racking up 88.9 points per game in their last 10 contests, three points more than the 85.9 they've scored this year.

Dallas' points-allowed average over its past 10 games (81.6) is 1.1 fewer points per game than the team is allowing over the entire season (82.7).

While the Wings are hitting fewer threes per game over their past 10 outings (6.2 per game) when compared to their season-long average (6.7), they are doing so while shooting a higher percentage (33.5% from beyond the arc over the last 10, 30.3% on the season).

Wings Injuries