On Sunday, Yordan Alvarez (.697 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Houston Astros face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Carlos Rodon. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Yankees.

Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Yordan Alvarez At The Plate

Alvarez is hitting .286 with 13 doubles, 20 home runs and 36 walks.

In 72.7% of his games this year (48 of 66), Alvarez has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (22.7%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a long ball in 18 games this season (27.3%), leaving the park in 7.2% of his plate appearances.

Alvarez has driven home a run in 31 games this year (47.0%), including more than one RBI in 27.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on seven occasions..

He has scored a run in 39 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.

Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 30 .287 AVG .286 .386 OBP .405 .519 SLG .695 16 XBH 17 7 HR 13 26 RBI 34 35/18 K/BB 26/18 0 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings