Astros vs. Orioles Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 8
Tuesday's game between the Baltimore Orioles (70-42) and Houston Astros (64-49) going head to head at Oriole Park at Camden Yards has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Orioles, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 7:05 PM ET on August 8.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Framber Valdez (9-7) to the mound, while Grayson Rodriguez (2-3) will take the ball for the Orioles.
Astros vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
Astros vs. Orioles Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Orioles 6, Astros 5.
Total Prediction for Astros vs. Orioles
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Astros Performance Insights
- The Astros have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have won five of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Astros' last 10 games.
- The Astros have entered the game as favorites 74 times this season and won 44, or 59.5%, of those games.
- This season Houston has won 40 of its 63 games, or 63.5%, when favored by at least -130 on the moneyline.
- The Astros have a 56.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Houston has scored 538 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Astros have a 3.78 team ERA that ranks first among all league pitching staffs.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 2
|Guardians
|W 3-2
|Ronel Blanco vs Tanner Bibee
|August 3
|@ Yankees
|L 4-3
|Cristian Javier vs Clarke Schmidt
|August 4
|@ Yankees
|W 7-3
|Hunter Brown vs Luis Severino
|August 5
|@ Yankees
|L 3-1
|Justin Verlander vs Nestor Cortes Jr.
|August 6
|@ Yankees
|W 9-7
|Jose Urquidy vs Carlos Rodón
|August 8
|@ Orioles
|-
|Framber Valdez vs Grayson Rodriguez
|August 9
|@ Orioles
|-
|Cristian Javier vs Jack Flaherty
|August 10
|@ Orioles
|-
|Hunter Brown vs Dean Kremer
|August 11
|Angels
|-
|Justin Verlander vs Reid Detmers
|August 12
|Angels
|-
|Jose Urquidy vs Tyler Anderson
|August 13
|Angels
|-
|Framber Valdez vs Chase Silseth
