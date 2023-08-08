On Tuesday, August 8 at 7:05 PM ET, the Houston Astros (64-49) visit the Baltimore Orioles (70-42) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in the series opener. Framber Valdez will get the ball for the Astros, while Grayson Rodriguez will take the hill for the Orioles.

The Astros are -125 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Orioles (+105). The over/under is 8.5 runs for this contest (with +100 odds to go over and -120 odds to go under).

Astros vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Probable Pitchers: Valdez - HOU (9-7, 3.07 ERA) vs Rodriguez - BAL (2-3, 6.09 ERA)

Astros vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Astros vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have won 44, or 59.5%, of the 74 games they've played as favorites this season.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, the Astros have a record of 42-25 (62.7%).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Houston has a 55.6% chance to win.

The Astros played as the moneyline favorite for seven of their last 10 games, and they finished 5-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Houston combined with its opponents to go over the total five times.

The Orioles have come away with 30 wins in the 53 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Orioles have a mark of 22-17 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Orioles have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Baltimore and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Astros vs. Orioles Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jose Altuve 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+220) Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+165) Jeremy Pena 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+185) Yordan Alvarez 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+130) José Abreu 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+155)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +700 3rd 1st Win AL West +130 - 2nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.