Jeremy Pena Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Orioles - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Houston Astros, including Jeremy Pena (.386 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 81 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Grayson Rodriguez and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Yankees.
Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Jeremy Pena At The Plate
- Pena is hitting .244 with 19 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 27 walks.
- Pena has gotten at least one hit in 64.4% of his games this year (65 of 101), with multiple hits 26 times (25.7%).
- He has hit a long ball in 9.9% of his games this year, and 2.3% of his chances at the plate.
- Pena has driven home a run in 26 games this season (25.7%), including more than one RBI in 9.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 41 of 101 games this season, and more than once 10 times.
Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|48
|.236
|AVG
|.251
|.312
|OBP
|.297
|.372
|SLG
|.374
|16
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|5
|22
|RBI
|17
|37/17
|K/BB
|57/10
|8
|SB
|2
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff is seventh in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles' 4.04 team ERA ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to give up 125 home runs (1.1 per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
- Rodriguez gets the start for the Orioles, his 15th of the season. He is 2-3 with a 6.09 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up three earned runs while surrendering two hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 23-year-old has put up a 6.09 ERA and 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .271 to opposing hitters.
