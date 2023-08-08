The Houston Astros, including Jose Altuve and his .564 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Grayson Rodriguez and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Yankees.

Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez

TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Jose Altuve At The Plate

Altuve is batting .281 with nine doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 25 walks.

Altuve will look to extend his nine-game hitting streak. He's batting .286 with one homer during his last outings.

In 66.7% of his games this season (28 of 42), Altuve has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (28.6%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has gone deep in 19.0% of his games in 2023, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.

Altuve has an RBI in 13 of 42 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 61.9% of his games this year (26 of 42), with two or more runs seven times (16.7%).

Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 20 .253 AVG .306 .380 OBP .379 .440 SLG .553 7 XBH 11 3 HR 5 11 RBI 10 17/15 K/BB 16/10 4 SB 6

Orioles Pitching Rankings