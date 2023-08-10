Kyle Tucker will lead the charge for the Houston Astros (66-49) on Thursday, August 10, when they clash with Adley Rutschman and the Baltimore Orioles (70-44) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards at 12:35 PM ET.

The Astros are -115 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Orioles (-105). The total is 9.5 runs for the contest.

Astros vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, August 10, 2023

Thursday, August 10, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Probable Pitchers: Hunter Brown - HOU (8-7, 4.14 ERA) vs Dean Kremer - BAL (10-4, 4.61 ERA)

Astros vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Astros vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have won 45, or 60%, of the 75 games they've played as favorites this season.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Astros have a 45-30 record (winning 60% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Houston.

The Astros have a 5-2 record from the seven games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Houston and its opponents combined to hit the over five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Orioles have been underdogs in 54 games this season and have come away with the win 30 times (55.6%) in those contests.

The Orioles have a win-loss record of 30-21 when favored by -105 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Orioles have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Baltimore and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +700 3rd 1st

