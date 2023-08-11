Alex Bregman Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Angels - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Houston Astros, including Alex Bregman (.243 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starter Reid Detmers and the Los Angeles Angels at Minute Maid Park, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Orioles.
Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Alex Bregman At The Plate
- Bregman is hitting .251 with 15 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 64 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 92nd in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage, and 96th in slugging.
- In 62.6% of his games this season (72 of 115), Bregman has picked up at least one hit, and in 29 of those games (25.2%) he recorded at least two.
- He has gone deep in 18 games this season (15.7%), leaving the park in 3.5% of his chances at the plate.
- Bregman has had at least one RBI in 39.1% of his games this year (45 of 115), with two or more RBI 18 times (15.7%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 54 of 115 games this year, he has scored, and 11 of those games included multiple runs.
Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|59
|.254
|AVG
|.248
|.353
|OBP
|.344
|.400
|SLG
|.429
|13
|XBH
|22
|8
|HR
|10
|32
|RBI
|40
|30/30
|K/BB
|38/34
|4
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 9.3 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
- The Angels' 4.46 team ERA ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (146 total, 1.3 per game).
- Detmers gets the start for the Angels, his 21st of the season. He is 2-8 with a 4.78 ERA and 131 strikeouts in 105 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when the left-hander tossed four innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.78, with 11.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opponents are hitting .249 against him.
