How to Watch the Astros vs. Angels Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 11
Justin Verlander will start for the Houston Astros on Friday against Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET at Minute Maid Park.
Astros vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
Discover More About This Game
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros rank ninth-best in baseball with 150 total home runs.
- Houston's .415 slugging percentage is 14th in baseball.
- The Astros have the 16th-ranked batting average in the majors (.249).
- Houston is the 10th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.8 runs per game (557 total).
- The Astros are 14th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .321.
- The Astros strike out 7.9 times per game to rank fifth in the majors.
- The pitching staff for Houston has a collective 9.1 K/9, the ninth-best in the majors.
- Houston has a 3.80 team ERA that ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Astros combine for the 13th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.275).
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- Verlander (6-6) takes the mound for the Astros in his 18th start of the season. He has a 3.11 ERA in 101 1/3 innings pitched, with 85 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the New York Yankees, when he went seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Verlander has recorded nine quality starts this year.
- Verlander is aiming for his 11th straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.9 frames per appearance on the mound.
- He has made three appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/5/2023
|Yankees
|L 3-1
|Away
|Justin Verlander
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|8/6/2023
|Yankees
|W 9-7
|Away
|Jose Urquidy
|Carlos Rodón
|8/8/2023
|Orioles
|W 7-6
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|Grayson Rodriguez
|8/9/2023
|Orioles
|W 8-2
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Jack Flaherty
|8/10/2023
|Orioles
|L 5-4
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|Dean Kremer
|8/11/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Justin Verlander
|Reid Detmers
|8/12/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|J.P. France
|Tyler Anderson
|8/13/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Jose Urquidy
|Chase Silseth
|8/14/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|Braxton Garrett
|8/15/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Johnny Cueto
|8/16/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Justin Verlander
|Jesús Luzardo
