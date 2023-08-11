The Houston Astros (66-50) host the Los Angeles Angels (58-58) to start a three-game series at Minute Maid Park, with first pitch at 8:10 PM ET on Friday. The Astros are coming off a series victory over the Orioles, and the Angels a series win over the Giants.

The probable starters are Justin Verlander (6-6) for the Astros and Reid Detmers (2-8) for the Angels.

Astros vs. Angels Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, August 11, 2023

Time: 8:10 PM ET

TV: SportsNet SW

Location: Houston, Texas

Venue: Minute Maid Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Probable Pitchers: Verlander - HOU (6-6, 3.11 ERA) vs Detmers - LAA (2-8, 4.78 ERA)

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Justin Verlander

The Astros will hand the ball to Verlander (6-6) for his 18th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed seven hits in seven innings pitched against the New York Yankees on Saturday.

The 40-year-old has pitched in 17 games this season with an ERA of 3.11, a 2.58 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.155.

In 17 starts this season, he's earned nine quality starts.

Verlander has 10 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 17 chances this season.

Angels Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Reid Detmers

Detmers gets the start for the Angels, his 21st of the season. He is 2-8 with a 4.78 ERA and 131 strikeouts over 105 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Saturday, the lefty threw four innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering nine hits.

The 24-year-old has a 4.78 ERA and 11.2 strikeouts per nine innings across 20 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .249 to his opponents.

Detmers is trying to collect his sixth quality start of the year in this game.

Detmers is looking to record his 15th start of five or more innings this year in this matchup.

He has had one appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Reid Detmers vs. Astros

The opposing Astros offense has a collective .249 batting average, and is 14th in the league with 981 total hits and 10th in MLB action with 557 runs scored. They have the 14th-ranked slugging percentage (.415) and are ninth in all of MLB with 150 home runs.

Detmers has pitched 11 innings, giving up eight earned runs on 11 hits while striking out eight against the Astros this season.

