On Friday, Jacob Meyers (.515 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Houston Astros face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Reid Detmers. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Orioles.

Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Reid Detmers TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Jacob Meyers At The Plate

Meyers has 14 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 25 walks while batting .231.

Meyers has picked up a hit in 43 of 80 games this year, with multiple hits 14 times.

Looking at the 80 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in eight of them (10.0%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

Meyers has had at least one RBI in 22.5% of his games this year (18 of 80), with more than one RBI seven times (8.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 37.5% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (7.5%).

Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 41 .195 AVG .263 .288 OBP .325 .325 SLG .460 8 XBH 16 4 HR 5 10 RBI 21 41/15 K/BB 35/10 2 SB 3

