Mauricio Dubon Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Angels - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Houston Astros, including Mauricio Dubon (.160 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Reid Detmers and the Los Angeles Angels at Minute Maid Park, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Orioles.
Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Mauricio Dubon At The Plate
- Dubon is batting .261 with 18 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 13 walks.
- Dubon has reached base via a hit in 64 games this season (of 92 played), and had multiple hits in 23 of those games.
- He has gone deep in 5.4% of his games this season, and 1.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Dubon has had at least one RBI in 26.1% of his games this year (24 of 92), with two or more RBI four times (4.3%).
- He has scored a run in 46 games this season, with multiple runs nine times.
Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|50
|.239
|AVG
|.277
|.259
|OBP
|.315
|.310
|SLG
|.406
|8
|XBH
|17
|1
|HR
|4
|7
|RBI
|21
|19/5
|K/BB
|33/8
|1
|SB
|5
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have a 4.46 team ERA that ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (146 total, 1.3 per game).
- Detmers (2-8 with a 4.78 ERA and 131 strikeouts in 105 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Angels, his 21st of the season.
- The left-hander's last appearance came on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when he went four innings, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- In 20 games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.78, with 11.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .249 against him.
