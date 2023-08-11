Novak Djokovic 2023 Western & Southern Open Odds
The Western & Southern Open continues in Cincinnati, Ohio, with Novak Djokovic in the round of 16 against Gael Monfils. Djokovic is the favorite (+175 odds) to be crowned champion at Lindner Family Tennis Center.
Djokovic at the 2023 Western & Southern Open
- Next Round: Round of 16
- Tournament Dates: August 11-20
- Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Court Surface: Hard
Djokovic's Next Match
On Thursday, August 17 at 8:30 PM ET, Djokovic will face Monfils in the round of 16, after getting past Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-4, 0-0 (in a forfeit) in the previous round.
Djokovic has current moneyline odds of -700 to win his next contest against Monfils. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.
Novak Djokovic Grand Slam Odds
- US Open odds to win: +150
- Western & Southern Open odds to win: +175
Djokovic Stats
- Djokovic advanced via walkover in his most recent match, over Davidovich Fokina at the Western & Southern Open.
- Djokovic is 51-6 over the past year, with six tournament titles.
- Djokovic has won five tournaments on hard courts over the past year, with a match record of 33-2 on that surface.
- Djokovic has played 26.2 games per match in his 57 matches over the past 12 months across all court types.
- In his 35 matches on hard courts over the past year, Djokovic has played 23.2 games per match.
- When it comes to serve/return winning percentages over the past 12 months, Djokovic has won 88.6% of his games on serve, and 31.5% on return.
- Djokovic has won 31.0% of his return games on hard courts over the past 12 months. Meanwhile, he has been victorious in 91.7% of his service games during that timeframe.
