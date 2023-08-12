Alex Bregman Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Angels - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Alex Bregman -- with a slugging percentage of .250 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Tyler Anderson on the hill, on August 12 at 7:15 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Angels.
Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Bregman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Alex Bregman At The Plate
- Bregman is hitting .249 with 15 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 66 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 99th, his on-base percentage ranks 39th, and he is 96th in the league in slugging.
- Bregman has reached base via a hit in 72 games this season (of 116 played), and had multiple hits in 29 of those games.
- Looking at the 116 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 18 of them (15.5%), and in 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Bregman has had at least one RBI in 39.7% of his games this year (46 of 116), with more than one RBI 18 times (15.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored at least once 54 times this year (46.6%), including 11 games with multiple runs (9.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|59
|.251
|AVG
|.248
|.355
|OBP
|.344
|.396
|SLG
|.429
|13
|XBH
|22
|8
|HR
|10
|33
|RBI
|40
|30/32
|K/BB
|38/34
|4
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 9.2 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Angels have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.52).
- The Angels rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (148 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Angels will send Anderson (5-3) out for his 20th start of the season. He is 5-3 with a 4.92 ERA and 86 strikeouts through 104 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the lefty went five innings against the Seattle Mariners, allowing two earned runs while surrendering two hits.
- The 33-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.92, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .276 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.