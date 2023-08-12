Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros (67-50) will host Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels (58-59) at Minute Maid Park on Saturday, August 12, with a start time of 7:15 PM ET.

The favored Astros have -175 moneyline odds against the underdog Angels, who are listed at +145. The total for the matchup has been listed at 9.5 runs.

Astros vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: J.P. France - HOU (8-3, 2.75 ERA) vs Tyler Anderson - LAA (5-3, 4.92 ERA)

Astros vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Astros vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Astros have won 46 out of the 77 games, or 59.7%, in which they've been favored.

The Astros have a 24-10 record (winning 70.6% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for Houston.

The Astros went 5-2 across the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Houston and its opponents combined to go over the total four times.

The Angels have been underdogs in 52 games this season and have come away with the win 22 times (42.3%) in those contests.

This season, the Angels have come away with a win two times in five chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or worse on the moneyline.

In six games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Angels have a record of 0-6.

In the last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Astros vs. Angels Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+150) Alex Bregman 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+185) Yordan Alvarez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+270) 0.5 (+135) Jeremy Pena 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+185) Jose Altuve 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+170)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +700 3rd 1st Win AL West +110 - 2nd

