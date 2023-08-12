Chas McCormick Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Angels - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After hitting .265 with a double, a triple, two home runs, five walks and five RBI in his past 10 games, Chas McCormick and the Houston Astros take on the Los Angeles Angels (who will start Tyler Anderson) at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday.
In his previous appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Angels.
Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Chas McCormick? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Astros Injury Report
|Astros vs Angels Betting Trends & Stats
|Astros vs Angels Player Props
|Astros vs Angels Pitching Matchup
|Astros vs Angels Odds
|Astros vs Angels Prediction
|How to Watch Astros vs Angels
Chas McCormick At The Plate
- McCormick is hitting .277 with 13 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 31 walks.
- In 62.2% of his 74 games this season, McCormick has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 20 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 17.6% of his games this season, and 5.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 23 games this year (31.1%), McCormick has picked up an RBI, and in 15 of those games (20.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 31 of 74 games this season, and more than once 6 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|38
|.319
|AVG
|.241
|.403
|OBP
|.338
|.621
|SLG
|.438
|18
|XBH
|12
|8
|HR
|7
|27
|RBI
|20
|36/14
|K/BB
|47/17
|7
|SB
|5
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff ranks seventh in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have a 4.52 team ERA that ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Angels rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (148 total, 1.3 per game).
- Anderson (5-3 with a 4.92 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 104 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Angels, his 20th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the lefty threw five innings against the Seattle Mariners, allowing two earned runs while surrendering two hits.
- The 33-year-old has a 4.92 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings across 20 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .276 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.