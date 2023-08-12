After the first round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Jordan Spieth stands atop the leaderboard with a score of -7.

Looking to bet on Jordan Spieth at the FedEx St. Jude Championship this week? Read on for the betting trends you can use before you make your picks.

Jordan Spieth Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Spieth has shot below par four times, while also posting eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 14 rounds.

Spieth has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Spieth has finished in the top five in one of his past five events.

He has made two cuts in his past five tournaments.

Spieth has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his past five appearances. During that same span, he's posted a better-than-average score twice.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 18 -6 280 0 15 5 6 $7.4M

FedEx St. Jude Championship Insights and Stats

In Spieth's past nine appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top five once and the top 10 three times. His average finish has been 22nd.

Spieth has seven made cuts in his past nine appearances at this tournament.

The par-70 course measures 7,243 yards this week, 228 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

TPC Southwind has had an average tournament score of -2 recently, which is higher than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

Spieth will take to the 7,243-yard course this week at TPC Southwind after having played courses with an average length of 7,345 yards during the past year.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -3. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of -2.

Spieth's Last Time Out

Spieth was good on the 16 par-3 holes at The Open Championship, averaging 2.94 strokes to finish in the 81st percentile of the field.

He averaged 4.07 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 44) at The Open Championship, which was good enough to place him in the 79th percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.18).

On the 12 par-5 holes at The Open Championship, Spieth shot better than 36% of the field (averaging 4.83 strokes).

Spieth carded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at The Open Championship (the other golfers averaged 1.3).

On the 16 par-3s at The Open Championship, Spieth did not record a bogey or worse (the tournament average was 2.3).

Spieth's six birdies or better on the 44 par-4s at The Open Championship were more than the tournament average (3.4).

In that most recent tournament, Spieth's par-4 performance (on 44 holes) included a bogey or worse eight times (better than the field's average, 8.1).

Spieth finished The Open Championship bettering the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.4) with four on the 12 par-5 holes.

On the 12 par-5s at The Open Championship, Spieth had two bogeys or worse, more than the tournament average of 1.2.

FedEx St. Jude Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 10-12, 2023

August 10-12, 2023 Course: TPC Southwind

TPC Southwind Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Par: 70 / 7,243 yards

70 / 7,243 yards Spieth Odds to Win: +650 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Spieth's performance prior to the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.