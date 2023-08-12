Mauricio Dubon -- with a slugging percentage of .208 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Tyler Anderson on the mound, on August 12 at 7:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Angels.

Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson

Tyler Anderson TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Explore More About This Game

Mauricio Dubon At The Plate

Dubon has 18 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 15 walks while batting .261.

In 69.9% of his 93 games this season, Dubon has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 23 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 5.4% of his games in 2023 (five of 93), and 1.3% of his trips to the dish.

Dubon has picked up an RBI in 24 games this year (25.8%), with more than one RBI in four of those games (4.3%).

He has scored in 47 of 93 games this season, and more than once 10 times.

Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 50 .241 AVG .277 .269 OBP .315 .310 SLG .406 8 XBH 17 1 HR 4 7 RBI 21 19/7 K/BB 33/8 1 SB 5

Angels Pitching Rankings