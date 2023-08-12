Yordan Alvarez, with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games -- including three home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Tyler Anderson on the hill, August 12 at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Angels.

Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson

Tyler Anderson TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Yordan Alvarez At The Plate

Alvarez is hitting .275 with 13 doubles, 21 home runs and 38 walks.

In 71.8% of his games this year (51 of 71), Alvarez has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (21.1%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a home run in 19 games this year (26.8%), leaving the park in 7% of his plate appearances.

Alvarez has picked up an RBI in 46.5% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 26.8% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in seven contests.

In 41 of 71 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 34 .278 AVG .270 .376 OBP .386 .504 SLG .648 16 XBH 18 7 HR 14 27 RBI 36 35/18 K/BB 31/20 0 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings