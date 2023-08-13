Astros vs. Angels Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 13
Sunday's game features the Houston Astros (68-50) and the Los Angeles Angels (58-60) matching up at Minute Maid Park in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Astros according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:10 PM ET on August 13.
The probable pitchers are Jose Urquidy (2-2) for the Astros and Chase Silseth (3-1) for the Angels.
Astros vs. Angels Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Astros vs. Angels Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Astros 5, Angels 4.
Total Prediction for Astros vs. Angels
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Read More About This Game
|Astros Injury Report
|Astros vs Angels Betting Trends & Stats
|Astros vs Angels Player Props
|Astros vs Angels Pitching Matchup
Astros Performance Insights
- In seven games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Astros have a record of 5-2.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.
- The Astros have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- This season, the Astros have been favored 78 times and won 47, or 60.3%, of those games.
- Houston is 31-18 this season when entering a game favored by -150 or more on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Astros, based on the moneyline, is 60%.
- Houston has scored the sixth-most runs in the majors this season with 579.
- The Astros' 3.78 team ERA ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 8
|@ Orioles
|W 7-6
|Framber Valdez vs Grayson Rodriguez
|August 9
|@ Orioles
|W 8-2
|Cristian Javier vs Jack Flaherty
|August 10
|@ Orioles
|L 5-4
|Hunter Brown vs Dean Kremer
|August 11
|Angels
|W 11-3
|Justin Verlander vs Reid Detmers
|August 12
|Angels
|W 11-3
|J.P. France vs Tyler Anderson
|August 13
|Angels
|-
|Jose Urquidy vs Chase Silseth
|August 14
|@ Marlins
|-
|Framber Valdez vs Braxton Garrett
|August 15
|@ Marlins
|-
|Cristian Javier vs Johnny Cueto
|August 16
|@ Marlins
|-
|Hunter Brown vs Jesús Luzardo
|August 18
|Mariners
|-
|Justin Verlander vs Bryce Miller
|August 19
|Mariners
|-
|J.P. France vs Logan Gilbert
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.