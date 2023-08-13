Player prop bet options for Kyle Tucker, Shohei Ohtani and others are listed when the Houston Astros host the Los Angeles Angels at Minute Maid Park on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Angels Game Info

When: Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Jose Urquidy Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Urquidy Stats

Jose Urquidy (2-2) will take to the mound for the Astros and make his eighth start of the season.

He has one quality starts in seven chances this season.

Urquidy has made three starts of five or more innings in seven chances this season, and averages 4.4 frames when he pitches.

In seven appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

Urquidy Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Yankees Aug. 6 3.1 3 5 5 1 3 vs. Phillies Apr. 30 5.1 3 2 2 3 1 at Rays Apr. 24 2.2 7 6 6 3 2 vs. Blue Jays Apr. 18 4.1 7 4 4 4 2 at Pirates Apr. 12 6.0 2 0 0 2 3

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has 126 hits with 28 doubles, 22 home runs, 58 walks and 88 RBI. He's also stolen 24 bases.

He has a slash line of .297/.379/.519 on the season.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Angels Aug. 12 3-for-4 1 1 4 6 0 vs. Angels Aug. 11 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Aug. 10 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Orioles Aug. 9 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Orioles Aug. 8 2-for-4 2 1 5 5 1

Alex Bregman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has 16 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 67 walks and 75 RBI (113 total hits). He has stolen four bases.

He has a slash line of .252/.352/.416 on the season.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Angels Aug. 12 2-for-4 2 0 2 3 0 vs. Angels Aug. 11 0-for-2 0 0 1 0 0 at Orioles Aug. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Orioles Aug. 9 3-for-4 0 0 2 4 0 at Orioles Aug. 8 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels

Shohei Ohtani Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Ohtani Stats

Ohtani has 20 doubles, seven triples, 40 home runs, 74 walks and 83 RBI (132 total hits). He has swiped 16 bases.

He has a slash line of .305/.407/.661 so far this year.

Ohtani Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Aug. 12 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Astros Aug. 11 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Giants Aug. 9 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants Aug. 8 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 1 vs. Giants Aug. 7 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 1

Hunter Renfroe Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Renfroe Stats

Hunter Renfroe has 102 hits with 29 doubles, 17 home runs and 33 walks. He has driven in 51 runs.

He has a slash line of .249/.307/.444 so far this season.

Renfroe Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Astros Aug. 12 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 at Astros Aug. 11 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants Aug. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants Aug. 8 2-for-4 1 0 2 3 vs. Giants Aug. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 2

