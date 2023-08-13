Yainer Diaz Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Angels - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Yainer Diaz (.571 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Houston Astros play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Chase Silseth. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Angels.
Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Angels Starter: Chase Silseth
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Yainer Diaz At The Plate
- Diaz has 15 doubles, 15 home runs and six walks while hitting .276.
- In 64.4% of his games this season (47 of 73), Diaz has picked up at least one hit, and in 18 of those games (24.7%) he recorded more than one.
- Looking at the 73 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 14 of them (19.2%), and in 5.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Diaz has had an RBI in 28 games this year (38.4%), including eight multi-RBI outings (11.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 38.4% of his games this year (28 of 73), with two or more runs four times (5.5%).
Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|38
|.303
|AVG
|.252
|.320
|OBP
|.271
|.605
|SLG
|.435
|16
|XBH
|14
|10
|HR
|5
|23
|RBI
|16
|21/2
|K/BB
|28/4
|0
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
- The Angels' 4.58 team ERA ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to give up 149 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
- Silseth (3-1 with a 3.72 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 36 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Angels, his fifth of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when he tossed seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 23-year-old has put together a 3.72 ERA and 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings across 12 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .207 to his opponents.
