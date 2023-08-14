Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros will play Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park on Monday at 6:40 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series.

Astros vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, August 14, 2023

Monday, August 14, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Discover More About This Game

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros are ninth in MLB action with 153 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Houston is 12th in MLB, slugging .417.

The Astros rank 14th in MLB with a .251 batting average.

Houston has the No. 7 offense in baseball, scoring 4.9 runs per game (580 total runs).

The Astros' .324 on-base percentage is 12th in baseball.

Astros hitters strike out eight times per game, the fifth-fewest strikeouts in the majors.

Houston's pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

Houston has the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.77).

The Astros average MLB's 11th-ranked WHIP (1.264).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Framber Valdez tries for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Astros, his 23rd of the season. He is 9-7 with a 3.30 ERA and 144 strikeouts in 142 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the lefty threw seven innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing eight hits.

Valdez is trying to collect his 15th quality start of the year.

Valdez will aim to pitch five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 6.5 frames per outing.

He has had four appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 8/9/2023 Orioles W 8-2 Away Cristian Javier Jack Flaherty 8/10/2023 Orioles L 5-4 Away Hunter Brown Dean Kremer 8/11/2023 Angels W 11-3 Home Justin Verlander Reid Detmers 8/12/2023 Angels W 11-3 Home J.P. France Tyler Anderson 8/13/2023 Angels L 2-1 Home Jose Urquidy Chase Silseth 8/14/2023 Marlins - Away Framber Valdez Braxton Garrett 8/15/2023 Marlins - Away Cristian Javier Johnny Cueto 8/16/2023 Marlins - Away Justin Verlander Jesús Luzardo 8/18/2023 Mariners - Home Hunter Brown Bryce Miller 8/19/2023 Mariners - Home J.P. France Logan Gilbert 8/20/2023 Mariners - Home Jose Urquidy Emerson Hancock

