Player prop bet odds for Kyle Tucker, Luis Arraez and others are listed when the Houston Astros visit the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park on Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Astros vs. Marlins Game Info

When: Monday, August 14, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Monday, August 14, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSFL

BSFL Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Framber Valdez Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Valdez Stats

Framber Valdez (9-7) will take to the mound for the Astros and make his 23rd start of the season.

In 22 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 14 of them.

Valdez will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 22 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 29-year-old's 3.30 ERA ranks 15th, 1.092 WHIP ranks 13th, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 26th.

Valdez Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Orioles Aug. 8 7.0 8 6 6 3 2 vs. Guardians Aug. 1 9.0 0 0 0 7 1 vs. Rangers Jul. 26 3.2 8 6 6 1 2 at Athletics Jul. 21 5.0 6 4 4 4 2 at Angels Jul. 15 6.1 7 5 5 13 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Framber Valdez's player props with BetMGM.

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has recorded 127 hits with 29 doubles, 22 home runs and 58 walks. He has driven in 88 runs with 24 stolen bases.

He has a .297/.378/.519 slash line so far this season.

Tucker has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .300 with a double, two home runs, three walks and six RBI.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Angels Aug. 13 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Angels Aug. 12 3-for-4 1 1 4 6 0 vs. Angels Aug. 11 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Aug. 10 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Orioles Aug. 9 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0

Alex Bregman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has 16 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 67 walks and 75 RBI (115 total hits). He has swiped four bases.

He has a slash line of .254/.353/.417 on the year.

Bregman has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .444 with two doubles, five walks and five RBI.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Angels Aug. 13 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Angels Aug. 12 2-for-4 2 0 2 3 0 vs. Angels Aug. 11 0-for-2 0 0 1 0 0 at Orioles Aug. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Orioles Aug. 9 3-for-4 0 0 2 4 0

Bet on player props for Kyle Tucker, Alex Bregman or other Astros players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has 162 hits with 26 doubles, three triples, four home runs, 31 walks and 57 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashing .367/.411/.467 on the season.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees Aug. 13 3-for-5 1 0 3 5 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 12 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 11 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Reds Aug. 9 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Reds Aug. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has 101 hits with 20 doubles, 28 home runs, 52 walks and 62 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashed .244/.333/.495 so far this season.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees Aug. 11 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Reds Aug. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Reds Aug. 8 3-for-3 1 1 2 6 0 at Reds Aug. 7 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Rangers Aug. 6 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Luis Arraez, Jorge Soler or other Marlins players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.