Jeremy Pena Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Marlins - August 14
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
On Monday, Jeremy Pena (.324 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Houston Astros face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Braxton Garrett. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Angels.
Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Jeremy Pena At The Plate
- Pena has 20 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 30 walks while batting .252.
- In 65.1% of his games this season (69 of 106), Pena has picked up at least one hit, and in 28 of those games (26.4%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 9.4% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Pena has had an RBI in 29 games this year (27.4%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (9.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 41.5% of his games this season (44 of 106), with two or more runs 11 times (10.4%).
Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|51
|.248
|AVG
|.256
|.326
|OBP
|.302
|.383
|SLG
|.372
|17
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|5
|23
|RBI
|19
|39/19
|K/BB
|62/11
|8
|SB
|2
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff paces MLB.
- The Marlins' 4.23 team ERA ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Marlins rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (137 total, 1.2 per game).
- Garrett (6-3) gets the starting nod for the Marlins in his 23rd start of the season. He's put together a 4.08 ERA in 117 2/3 innings pitched, with 125 strikeouts.
- His last time out was on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the lefty tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.08, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 23 games this season. Opponents are hitting .261 against him.
