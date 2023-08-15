Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros will try to get the better of Johnny Cueto, the Miami Marlins' starting pitcher, on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros average 1.3 home runs per game to rank ninth in MLB action with 153 total home runs.

Houston is 13th in baseball with a .416 slugging percentage.

The Astros have the 13th-ranked batting average in the majors (.251).

Houston scores the sixth-most runs in baseball (581 total, 4.8 per game).

The Astros rank 12th in MLB with a .324 on-base percentage.

The Astros strike out 7.9 times per game, the fifth-fewest average in the majors.

The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Houston's pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.

Houston has the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.77).

Pitchers for the Astros combine for the 11th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.262).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Cristian Javier gets the start for the Astros, his 23rd of the season. He is 8-2 with a 4.36 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 117 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Baltimore Orioles, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.

Javier is trying to collect his 10th quality start of the year in this game.

Javier will try to record his 19th outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 5.3 innings per appearance.

He has made one appearance this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 8/10/2023 Orioles L 5-4 Away Hunter Brown Dean Kremer 8/11/2023 Angels W 11-3 Home Justin Verlander Reid Detmers 8/12/2023 Angels W 11-3 Home J.P. France Tyler Anderson 8/13/2023 Angels L 2-1 Home Jose Urquidy Chase Silseth 8/14/2023 Marlins L 5-1 Away Framber Valdez Braxton Garrett 8/15/2023 Marlins - Away Cristian Javier Johnny Cueto 8/16/2023 Marlins - Away Justin Verlander Jesús Luzardo 8/18/2023 Mariners - Home Hunter Brown Bryce Miller 8/19/2023 Mariners - Home J.P. France Logan Gilbert 8/20/2023 Mariners - Home Jose Urquidy Emerson Hancock 8/21/2023 Red Sox - Home Framber Valdez James Paxton

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.