Player prop bet odds for Ronald Acuna Jr., Gleyber Torres and others are listed when the Atlanta Braves host the New York Yankees at Truist Park on Tuesday (at 7:20 PM ET).

Braves vs. Yankees Game Info

When: Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: TBS

TBS Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Bryce Elder Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Elder Stats

The Braves will hand the ball to Bryce Elder (8-4) for his 24th start of the season.

In 23 starts this season, he's earned 13 quality starts.

Elder has made 20 starts of five or more innings in 23 chances this season, and averages 5.7 frames when he pitches.

In 23 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.

The 24-year-old ranks 24th in ERA (3.64), 35th in WHIP (1.244), and 55th in K/9 (6.7) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Elder Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Pirates Aug. 10 5.0 6 5 5 5 2 at Cubs Aug. 5 4.1 7 7 5 3 3 vs. Brewers Jul. 29 7.0 4 1 1 3 0 at Brewers Jul. 23 6.0 4 2 2 2 2 vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 18 2.2 7 7 5 4 1

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 29 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs, 65 walks and 71 RBI (159 total hits). He's also stolen 55 bases.

He's slashing .337/.423/.572 on the season.

Acuna will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with six walks and an RBI.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees Aug. 14 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Mets Aug. 13 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 1 at Mets Aug. 12 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Mets Aug. 12 2-for-3 3 0 1 2 1 at Mets Aug. 11 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0

Matt Olson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has 21 doubles, two triples, 43 home runs, 79 walks and 107 RBI (123 total hits). He's also swiped one base.

He's slashing .276/.386/.621 so far this year.

Olson brings a six-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .432 with a double, five home runs, 12 walks and 13 RBI.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees Aug. 14 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 at Mets Aug. 13 2-for-3 2 1 2 5 0 at Mets Aug. 12 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Mets Aug. 12 3-for-5 3 2 4 10 0 at Mets Aug. 11 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Torres Stats

Torres has 18 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 46 walks and 49 RBI (119 total hits). He has swiped 12 bases.

He's slashed .267/.334/.437 on the year.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Aug. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Aug. 13 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 3 at Marlins Aug. 12 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Marlins Aug. 11 2-for-5 0 0 1 3 0 at White Sox Aug. 9 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

Aaron Judge Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Judge Stats

Aaron Judge has 11 doubles, 22 home runs, 53 walks and 45 RBI (64 total hits). He's also stolen three bases.

He has a .284/.416/.627 slash line so far this year.

Judge Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Aug. 14 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Marlins Aug. 13 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Aug. 12 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Marlins Aug. 11 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 at White Sox Aug. 9 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0

