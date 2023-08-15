On Tuesday, Jose Altuve (hitting .488 in his past 10 games) and the Houston Astros play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Johnny Cueto. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He racked up three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Marlins.

Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park

Marlins Starter: Johnny Cueto

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Explore More About This Game

Jose Altuve At The Plate

Altuve is batting .323 with 13 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 31 walks.

In 69.4% of his games this year (34 of 49), Altuve has picked up at least one hit, and in 17 of those games (34.7%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has homered in 18.4% of his games this season, and 4% of his plate appearances.

Altuve has driven home a run in 18 games this season (36.7%), including more than one RBI in 12.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

In 30 of 49 games this season, he has scored, and 11 of those games included multiple runs.

Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 24 .279 AVG .359 .417 OBP .426 .453 SLG .621 8 XBH 15 3 HR 6 13 RBI 15 18/19 K/BB 18/12 4 SB 8

Marlins Pitching Rankings