On Tuesday, Kyle Tucker (batting .237 in his past 10 games) and the Houston Astros play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Johnny Cueto. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Marlins.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

LoanDepot park

Marlins Starter: Johnny Cueto

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

Tucker leads Houston with 127 hits and an OBP of .376, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .514.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 12th, his on-base percentage ranks 17th, and he is 14th in the league in slugging.

In 82 of 118 games this year (69.5%) Tucker has picked up a hit, and in 33 of those games he had more than one (28.0%).

He has homered in 20 games this season (16.9%), leaving the park in 4.4% of his chances at the plate.

Tucker has had an RBI in 49 games this year (41.5%), including 24 multi-RBI outings (20.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 50 games this year (42.4%), including multiple runs in 12 games.

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 60 .271 AVG .316 .354 OBP .395 .444 SLG .578 22 XBH 29 7 HR 15 33 RBI 55 28/28 K/BB 37/31 11 SB 13

