Chas McCormick vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Chas McCormick, with a slugging percentage of .382 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Miami Marlins, with Jesus Luzardo on the hill, August 16 at 6:40 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Marlins.
Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Chas McCormick? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Chas McCormick At The Plate
- McCormick is hitting .284 with 13 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 31 walks.
- McCormick enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .438 with one homer.
- McCormick has had a hit in 50 of 78 games this year (64.1%), including multiple hits 22 times (28.2%).
- In 14 games this year, he has hit a home run (17.9%, and 5.2% of his trips to the plate).
- In 30.8% of his games this year, McCormick has driven in at least one run. In 15 of those games (19.2%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 42.3% of his games this year (33 of 78), he has scored, and in six of those games (7.7%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Astros Players vs the Marlins
- Click Here for Yordan Alvarez
- Click Here for Jeremy Pena
- Click Here for Kyle Tucker
- Click Here for Alex Bregman
- Click Here for Jacob Meyers
- Click Here for Yainer Diaz
- Click Here for Jose Altuve
- Click Here for Martín Maldonado
Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|40
|.323
|AVG
|.250
|.401
|OBP
|.345
|.605
|SLG
|.458
|18
|XBH
|13
|8
|HR
|8
|27
|RBI
|21
|39/14
|K/BB
|48/17
|8
|SB
|5
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff ranks second in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins' 4.21 team ERA ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (140 total, 1.2 per game).
- Luzardo gets the start for the Marlins, his 25th of the season. He is 8-7 with a 3.91 ERA and 157 strikeouts in 133 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Friday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed 3 1/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 33rd in ERA (3.91), 37th in WHIP (1.242), and 10th in K/9 (10.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.