Chas McCormick, with a slugging percentage of .382 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Miami Marlins, with Jesus Luzardo on the hill, August 16 at 6:40 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Marlins.

Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo

Jesús Luzardo TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Chas McCormick At The Plate

McCormick is hitting .284 with 13 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 31 walks.

McCormick enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .438 with one homer.

McCormick has had a hit in 50 of 78 games this year (64.1%), including multiple hits 22 times (28.2%).

In 14 games this year, he has hit a home run (17.9%, and 5.2% of his trips to the plate).

In 30.8% of his games this year, McCormick has driven in at least one run. In 15 of those games (19.2%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 42.3% of his games this year (33 of 78), he has scored, and in six of those games (7.7%) he has scored more than once.

Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 40 .323 AVG .250 .401 OBP .345 .605 SLG .458 18 XBH 13 8 HR 8 27 RBI 21 39/14 K/BB 48/17 8 SB 5

Marlins Pitching Rankings