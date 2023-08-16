Jacob Meyers vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
The Houston Astros, including Jacob Meyers (.229 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 75 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Jesus Luzardo and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Marlins.
Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Discover More About This Game
Jacob Meyers At The Plate
- Meyers has 14 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 26 walks while batting .228.
- In 45 of 84 games this season (53.6%) Meyers has picked up a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (16.7%).
- He has gone deep in 9.5% of his games this season, and 3% of his trips to the dish.
- Meyers has picked up an RBI in 22.6% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 8.3% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.
- In 32 of 84 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|43
|.195
|AVG
|.257
|.285
|OBP
|.321
|.320
|SLG
|.444
|8
|XBH
|16
|4
|HR
|5
|11
|RBI
|21
|42/15
|K/BB
|36/11
|2
|SB
|3
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff is second in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.21).
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (140 total, 1.2 per game).
- Luzardo (8-7) gets the starting nod for the Marlins in his 25th start of the season. He's put together a 3.91 ERA in 133 2/3 innings pitched, with 157 strikeouts.
- In his most recent outing on Friday against the New York Yankees, the lefty went 3 1/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old's 3.91 ERA ranks 33rd, 1.242 WHIP ranks 37th, and 10.6 K/9 ranks 10th.
