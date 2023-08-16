The Houston Astros, including Jacob Meyers (.229 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 75 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Jesus Luzardo and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Marlins.

Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Discover More About This Game

Jacob Meyers At The Plate

Meyers has 14 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 26 walks while batting .228.

In 45 of 84 games this season (53.6%) Meyers has picked up a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (16.7%).

He has gone deep in 9.5% of his games this season, and 3% of his trips to the dish.

Meyers has picked up an RBI in 22.6% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 8.3% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.

In 32 of 84 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 43 .195 AVG .257 .285 OBP .321 .320 SLG .444 8 XBH 16 4 HR 5 11 RBI 21 42/15 K/BB 36/11 2 SB 3

Marlins Pitching Rankings