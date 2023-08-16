Jeremy Pena vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Jeremy Pena (batting .361 in his past 10 games) and the Houston Astros face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Jesus Luzardo. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Marlins.
Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Discover More About This Game
Jeremy Pena At The Plate
- Pena has 20 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 30 walks while batting .252.
- Pena has picked up a hit in 70 of 108 games this year, with multiple hits 29 times.
- He has homered in 9.3% of his games in 2023 (10 of 108), and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Pena has picked up an RBI in 26.9% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 9.3% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored a run in 45 games this season, with multiple runs 11 times.
Other Astros Players vs the Marlins
Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|53
|.248
|AVG
|.256
|.326
|OBP
|.300
|.383
|SLG
|.367
|17
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|5
|23
|RBI
|19
|39/19
|K/BB
|64/11
|8
|SB
|2
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.6 K/9, the second-best in the league.
- The Marlins have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.21).
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (140 total, 1.2 per game).
- Luzardo gets the start for the Marlins, his 25th of the season. He is 8-7 with a 3.91 ERA and 157 strikeouts in 133 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Friday, the left-hander threw 3 1/3 innings against the New York Yankees, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old's 3.91 ERA ranks 33rd, 1.242 WHIP ranks 37th, and 10.6 K/9 ranks 10th.
