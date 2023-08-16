The Houston Astros, including Kyle Tucker and his .590 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Jesus Luzardo and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Marlins.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: LoanDepot park

Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

Tucker leads Houston in OBP (.377), slugging percentage (.521) and total hits (129) this season.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 12th, his on-base percentage ranks 13th, and he is 10th in the league in slugging.

In 69.7% of his games this year (83 of 119), Tucker has picked up at least one hit, and in 34 of those games (28.6%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a long ball in 17.6% of his games this year, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.

Tucker has picked up an RBI in 50 games this year (42.0%), with more than one RBI in 24 of them (20.2%).

He has scored in 42.9% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 10.1%.

Other Astros Players vs the Marlins

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 61 .271 AVG .319 .354 OBP .397 .444 SLG .590 22 XBH 30 7 HR 16 33 RBI 56 28/28 K/BB 37/31 11 SB 13

Marlins Pitching Rankings