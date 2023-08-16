Kyle Tucker vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
The Houston Astros, including Kyle Tucker and his .590 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Jesus Luzardo and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Marlins.
Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Kyle Tucker At The Plate
- Tucker leads Houston in OBP (.377), slugging percentage (.521) and total hits (129) this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 12th, his on-base percentage ranks 13th, and he is 10th in the league in slugging.
- In 69.7% of his games this year (83 of 119), Tucker has picked up at least one hit, and in 34 of those games (28.6%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a long ball in 17.6% of his games this year, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Tucker has picked up an RBI in 50 games this year (42.0%), with more than one RBI in 24 of them (20.2%).
- He has scored in 42.9% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 10.1%.
Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|61
|.271
|AVG
|.319
|.354
|OBP
|.397
|.444
|SLG
|.590
|22
|XBH
|30
|7
|HR
|16
|33
|RBI
|56
|28/28
|K/BB
|37/31
|11
|SB
|13
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff ranks second in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.21).
- Marlins pitchers combine to surrender 140 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 14th in the league).
- Luzardo (8-7 with a 3.91 ERA and 157 strikeouts in 133 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his 25th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Friday against the New York Yankees, the left-hander went 3 1/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old's 3.91 ERA ranks 33rd, 1.242 WHIP ranks 37th, and 10.6 K/9 ranks 10th.
