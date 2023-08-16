On Wednesday, Yainer Diaz (.581 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Houston Astros play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Jesus Luzardo. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Marlins.

Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo

Jesús Luzardo TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yainer Diaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Yainer Diaz At The Plate

Diaz has 15 doubles, 16 home runs and six walks while hitting .273.

Diaz has reached base via a hit in 48 games this year (of 76 played), and had multiple hits in 18 of those games.

In 19.7% of his games this season, he has homered, and 5.9% of his trips to the plate.

Diaz has picked up an RBI in 38.2% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 11.8% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored in 29 games this season, with multiple runs four times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Astros Players vs the Marlins

Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 40 .300 AVG .250 .317 OBP .269 .600 SLG .449 16 XBH 15 10 HR 6 23 RBI 18 22/2 K/BB 29/4 0 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings