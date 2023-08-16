Yordan Alvarez -- .162 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Miami Marlins, with Jesus Luzardo on the hill, on August 16 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Marlins.

Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Yordan Alvarez At The Plate

  • Alvarez is batting .272 with 14 doubles, 21 home runs and 42 walks.
  • Alvarez has had a hit in 54 of 75 games this season (72.0%), including multiple hits 15 times (20.0%).
  • He has hit a home run in 25.3% of his games in 2023, and 6.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • Alvarez has picked up an RBI in 45.3% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 25.3% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in seven contests.
  • In 57.3% of his games this season (43 of 75), he has scored, and in eight of those games (10.7%) he has scored more than once.

Other Astros Players vs the Marlins

Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
39 GP 36
.270 AVG .276
.367 OBP .399
.482 SLG .646
16 XBH 19
7 HR 14
28 RBI 36
38/19 K/BB 31/23
0 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.6 K/9, the second-best in the league.
  • The Marlins' 4.21 team ERA ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Marlins pitchers combine to give up 140 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 14th in the league).
  • Luzardo gets the start for the Marlins, his 25th of the season. He is 8-7 with a 3.91 ERA and 157 strikeouts through 133 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Friday, the lefty tossed 3 1/3 innings against the New York Yankees, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
  • The 25-year-old ranks 33rd in ERA (3.91), 37th in WHIP (1.242), and 10th in K/9 (10.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
