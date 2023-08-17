DJ Stewart carries a two-game homer streak into the New York Mets' (55-66) game versus the St. Louis Cardinals (54-67) at 7:15 PM ET on Thursday, at Busch Stadium.

The Mets will look to Jose Quintana (0-4) against the Cardinals and Adam Wainwright (3-7).

Mets vs. Cardinals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, August 17, 2023

Thursday, August 17, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Quintana - NYM (0-4, 3.03 ERA) vs Wainwright - STL (3-7, 8.77 ERA)

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: José Quintana

Quintana (0-4) will take the mound for the Mets, his sixth start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw six innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up one earned run while allowing four hits.

The 34-year-old has an ERA of 3.03, a 2 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.281 in five games this season.

He's looking to extend his four-game quality start streak.

Quintana has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Adam Wainwright

Wainwright makes the start for the Cardinals, his 16th of the season. He is 3-7 with an 8.77 ERA and 39 strikeouts through 66 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty's last time out was on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw one inning, surrendering eight earned runs while giving up nine hits.

The 41-year-old has an ERA of 8.77, with 5.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 15 games this season. Opposing batters have a .375 batting average against him.

Wainwright is looking to secure his second quality start of the year in this game.

Wainwright heads into the matchup with 10 outings of five or more innings pitched this year.

So far during the 2023 campaign he has allowed one or more earned runs in each of his appearances.

Adam Wainwright vs. Mets

The opposing Mets offense has the 20th-ranked slugging percentage (.400) and ranks 10th in home runs hit (153) in all of MLB. They have a collective .236 batting average, and are 26th in the league with 941 total hits and 19th in MLB play scoring 526 runs.

Wainwright has a 4.26 ERA and a 1.421 WHIP against the Mets this season in 6 1/3 innings pitched, allowing a .292 batting average over one appearance.

