USC versus Michigan in a Women's College Soccer match is one of many strong options on Thursday's soccer slate.

Soccer Streaming Live Today

Watch Women's College Soccer: USC vs Michigan

  • League: Women's College Soccer
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's College Soccer: Penn State vs North Carolina

  • League: Women's College Soccer
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Big Ten Network
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Ecuadorian Serie A Soccer: Técnico Universitario vs Emelec

  • League: Ecuadorian Serie A Soccer
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: GolTV
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's College Soccer: Oregon vs Baylor

  • League: Women's College Soccer
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's College Soccer:

  • League: Women's College Soccer
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: SECN
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's College Soccer: Colorado vs Northern Colorado

  • League: Women's College Soccer
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Concacaf Central American Cup Soccer: CD Motagua vs Olancho

  • League: Concacaf Central American Cup Soccer
  • Game Time: 9:56 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's College Soccer: UCLA vs Georgia

  • League: Women's College Soccer
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's College Soccer: Washington State vs Eastern Washington

  • League: Women's College Soccer
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

