Alex Bregman vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Houston Astros, including Alex Bregman (hitting .293 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, six walks and nine RBI), take on starting pitcher Bryce Miller and the Seattle Mariners at Minute Maid Park, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
He collected three RBI (going 2-for-5 with a double and a home run) in his most recent game against the Marlins.
Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Alex Bregman At The Plate
- Bregman is batting .251 with 17 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 68 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 88th in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage, and 90th in slugging.
- Bregman has gotten a hit in 75 of 121 games this year (62.0%), including 32 multi-hit games (26.4%).
- He has hit a long ball in 15.7% of his games in 2023 (19 of 121), and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Bregman has had an RBI in 49 games this year (40.5%), including 20 multi-RBI outings (16.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- In 46.3% of his games this season (56 of 121), he has scored, and in 13 of those games (10.7%) he has scored more than once.
Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|62
|.260
|AVG
|.243
|.363
|OBP
|.338
|.405
|SLG
|.430
|14
|XBH
|24
|8
|HR
|11
|35
|RBI
|44
|30/33
|K/BB
|41/35
|4
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Mariners' 3.75 team ERA ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (131 total, 1.1 per game).
- Miller (7-4) takes the mound for the Mariners in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 4.04 ERA in 91 1/3 innings pitched, with 87 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
- The 24-year-old has amassed a 4.04 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings across 17 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .224 to opposing hitters.
