WNBA action on Friday will see DeWanna Bonner and the Connecticut Sun (21-9) hosting Natasha Howard and the Dallas Wings (16-14) at Mohegan Sun Arena, with the matchup tipping at 7:00 PM ET.

In Connecticut's most recent game, it was beaten by Dallas 91-81 on the road. Alyssa Thomas (26 PTS, 10 REB, 5 AST, 2 STL, 54.5 FG%) and Tiffany Hayes (19 PTS, 53.3 FG%, 3-6 from 3PT) led the way for the Sun. Satou Sabally (28 PTS, 8 REB, 5 AST, 5 STL, 2 BLK, 50.0 FG%, 3-6 from 3PT) and Arike Ogunbowale (23 PTS, 38.9 FG%) paced the Wings.

Sun vs. Wings Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Sun (-140 to win)

Sun (-140 to win) Who's the underdog?: Wings (+115 to win)

Wings (+115 to win) What's the spread?: Sun (-2.5)

Sun (-2.5) What's the over/under?: 168.5

168.5 When: Friday, August 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, August 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut

Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut TV: ION

Wings Season Stats

The Wings are the third-best team in the WNBA in points scored (86.4 per game) and ninth in points conceded (84.1).

In 2023, Dallas is best in the WNBA in rebounds (38.9 per game) and second-best in rebounds allowed (32.3).

At 20.0 assists per game, the Wings are fifth in the WNBA.

In 2023, Dallas is fourth in the WNBA in turnovers committed (12.7 per game) and fourth in turnovers forced (13.6).

In 2023 the Wings are ninth in the WNBA in 3-point makes (6.6 per game) and worst in 3-point percentage (30.6%).

In 2023 Dallas is third-worst in the WNBA in 3-pointers conceded (8.2 per game) and third-worst in defensive 3-point percentage (35.9%).

Wings Home/Away Splits

At home the Wings are better offensively, averaging 87.6 points per game, compared to 84.9 away. But they're not as good defensively, giving up 85.1 points per game at home, and 83.0 away.

In 2023 Dallas is pulling down more rebounds at home (39.2 per game) than away (38.5). And it is giving up fewer rebounds at home (30.7) than on the road (34.1).

The Wings pick up 1.7 more assists per game at home (20.8) than on the road (19.1).

Dallas commits more turnovers per game at home (13.8) than on the road (11.5), and forces fewer turnoovers at home (13.1) than away (14.1).

This year the Wings are sinking fewer 3-pointers at home (6.4 per game) than away (6.9). They also have a lower 3-point percentage at home (30.2%) than away (31.0%).

This year Dallas is conceding more 3-pointers at home (8.8 per game) than away (7.5). And it allows a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.7%) than on the road (34.9%).

Wings Moneyline and ATS Records

This season, the Wings have been the underdog nine times and won two of those games.

The Wings have entered nine games this season as the underdog by +115 or more and are 2-7 in those contests.

Dallas is 15-14-0 against the spread this season.

As a 2.5-point underdog or greater, Dallas is 5-4 against the spread.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 46.5% chance of a victory for the Wings.

