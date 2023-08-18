The Houston Astros, including Jose Altuve (.574 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 155 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Bryce Miller and the Seattle Mariners at Minute Maid Park, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Marlins.

Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Minute Maid Park

Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Jose Altuve At The Plate

Altuve is batting .320 with 13 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 32 walks.

Altuve has recorded a hit in 35 of 51 games this season (68.6%), including 17 multi-hit games (33.3%).

In 17.6% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.

Altuve has had an RBI in 19 games this season (37.3%), including six multi-RBI outings (11.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 60.8% of his games this year (31 of 51), he has scored, and in 11 of those games (21.6%) he has scored more than once.

Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 26 .279 AVG .352 .417 OBP .421 .453 SLG .602 8 XBH 15 3 HR 6 13 RBI 16 18/19 K/BB 18/13 4 SB 8

Mariners Pitching Rankings