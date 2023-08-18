The Houston Astros, including Mauricio Dubon (.350 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 55 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Bryce Miller and the Seattle Mariners at Minute Maid Park, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI) in his last appearance against the Marlins.

Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller

Bryce Miller TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mauricio Dubon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Mauricio Dubon At The Plate

Dubon is hitting .263 with 19 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 15 walks.

Dubon will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .316 in his last games.

Dubon has recorded a hit in 68 of 96 games this season (70.8%), including 24 multi-hit games (25.0%).

He has hit a long ball in five games this year (5.2%), leaving the park in 1.3% of his trips to the dish.

Dubon has picked up an RBI in 26.0% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 5.2% of his games.

He has scored in 48 games this season, with multiple runs 10 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Astros Players vs the Mariners

Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 52 .241 AVG .281 .269 OBP .315 .309 SLG .410 8 XBH 18 1 HR 4 7 RBI 23 20/7 K/BB 33/8 1 SB 5

Mariners Pitching Rankings