The Seattle Mariners (67-55) will look for continued power from a slugger on a roll against the Houston Astros (70-53) on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET, at Minute Maid Park. Julio Rodriguez is currently on a two-game homer streak.

The Astros will give the nod to Framber Valdez (9-8, 3.31 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Mariners will counter with Logan Gilbert (10-5, 3.80 ERA).

Astros vs. Mariners Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Valdez - HOU (9-8, 3.31 ERA) vs Gilbert - SEA (10-5, 3.80 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Framber Valdez

Valdez (9-8) will take the mound for the Astros, his 24th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed six hits in 7 2/3 innings pitched against the Miami Marlins on Monday.

The 29-year-old has pitched to a 3.31 ERA this season with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.2 walks per nine across 23 games.

He has started 23 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 15 of them.

Valdez has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 23 chances this season.

Framber Valdez vs. Mariners

The Mariners are batting .238 this season, 21st in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .406 (17th in the league) with 151 home runs.

The left-hander has allowed the Mariners to go 5-for-23 with a double and two RBI in six innings this season.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Gilbert

Gilbert (10-5 with a 3.80 ERA and 143 strikeouts in 142 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mariners, his 25th of the season.

In his most recent time out on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, the righty threw 4 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.80, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 24 games this season. Opponents are hitting .231 against him.

Gilbert is looking to collect his 14th quality start of the season in this matchup.

Gilbert has put together 20 starts this season where he pitched five or more innings.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 24 outings this season.

The 26-year-old's 3.80 ERA ranks 29th, 1.056 WHIP ranks sixth, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 27th among qualifying pitchers this season.

Logan Gilbert vs. Astros

He will match up with an Astros offense that is hitting .251 as a unit (14th in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .417 (12th in the league) with 159 total home runs (ninth in MLB play).

Gilbert has pitched seven innings, giving up one earned run on three hits while striking out six against the Astros this season.

