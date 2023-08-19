Rory McIlroy will take to the course at Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course) in Olympia Fields, Illinois for the 2023 BMW Championship from August 17-19, looking to conquer the par-70, 7,366-yard course with $20,000,000.00 in prize money on the table.

Looking to bet on McIlroy at the BMW Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +600 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend. Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

Rory McIlroy Insights

Over his last 19 rounds, McIlroy has scored under par 17 times, while also posting 19 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score in six of his last 19 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day eight times.

Over his last 19 rounds, McIlroy has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round eight times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 14 occasions.

In his past five appearances, McIlroy has one win, two top-five finishes and five top-10 finishes.

McIlroy has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his past five events. In that span, he finished within five shots of the winner two times and with a better-than-average score five times.

McIlroy has a top-10 finish in each of his past eight tournaments.

McIlroy will look to make the cut for the 10th straight event by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 17 11 -9 270 3 15 5 12 $28.8M

BMW Championship Insights and Stats

The past 11 times McIlroy has played this tournament, he has finished atop the leaderboard once. He has also placed among the top five four times and the top 10 six times. His average finish at the event is 20th.

McIlroy has made the cut in each of his last 11 trips to this event.

McIlroy last competed at this event in 2022 and finished eighth.

This course is set up to play at 7,366 yards, 350 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Players have recorded 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on the Tour. Events hosted on this course have a higher scoring average of +7.

Courses that McIlroy has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,365 yards, one yard shorter than the 7,366-yard Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course) this week.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -2. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of +7.

McIlroy's Last Time Out

McIlroy was good on the 16 par-3 holes at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, averaging 2.19 strokes to finish in the 86th percentile of the field.

His 3.08-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the FedEx St. Jude Championship was strong, putting him in the 83rd percentile of the field.

McIlroy was better than 97% of the competitors at the FedEx St. Jude Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 3.13 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.07.

McIlroy carded a birdie or better on seven of 16 par-3s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship (the other competitors averaged 4.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, McIlroy recorded more bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (1.7).

McIlroy's 20 birdies or better on par-4s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship were more than the tournament average of 12.5.

At that last tournament, McIlroy's performance on the 48 par-4s included a bogey or worse six times (the field's average was worse, at 6.4).

McIlroy finished the FedEx St. Jude Championship with a birdie or better on six of the eight par-5s, bettering the field's average of 4.6.

The field at the FedEx St. Jude Championship averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but McIlroy finished without one.

BMW Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 17-19, 2023

August 17-19, 2023 Course: Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course)

Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course) Location: Olympia Fields, Illinois

Olympia Fields, Illinois Par: 70 / 7,366 yards

70 / 7,366 yards McIlroy Odds to Win: +600 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

