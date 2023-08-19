Yainer Diaz vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
The Houston Astros, including Yainer Diaz and his .618 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Logan Gilbert and the Seattle Mariners at Minute Maid Park, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Mariners.
Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Yainer Diaz At The Plate
- Diaz is batting .277 with 16 doubles, 16 home runs and six walks.
- Diaz has recorded a hit in 49 of 77 games this year (63.6%), including 19 multi-hit games (24.7%).
- In 19.5% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 5.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 29 games this year (37.7%), Diaz has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (11.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 37.7% of his games this year (29 of 77), with two or more runs four times (5.2%).
Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|40
|.306
|AVG
|.250
|.323
|OBP
|.269
|.605
|SLG
|.449
|17
|XBH
|15
|10
|HR
|6
|23
|RBI
|18
|22/2
|K/BB
|29/4
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners' 3.72 team ERA ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to surrender 131 home runs (1.1 per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
- The Mariners are sending Gilbert (10-5) out for his 25th start of the season. He is 10-5 with a 3.80 ERA and 143 strikeouts through 142 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old ranks 29th in ERA (3.80), sixth in WHIP (1.056), and 27th in K/9 (9.1).
