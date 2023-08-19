Yordan Alvarez vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Houston Astros, including Yordan Alvarez (.211 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Logan Gilbert and the Seattle Mariners at Minute Maid Park, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Mariners.
Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Discover More About This Game
Yordan Alvarez At The Plate
- Alvarez is hitting .275 with 14 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 43 walks.
- Alvarez enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .294.
- In 72.7% of his 77 games this season, Alvarez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 16 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 24.7% of his games in 2023, and 6.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 44.2% of his games this year, Alvarez has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 24.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 44 games this season, with multiple runs nine times.
Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|37
|.271
|AVG
|.280
|.371
|OBP
|.399
|.479
|SLG
|.652
|16
|XBH
|20
|7
|HR
|14
|28
|RBI
|36
|38/20
|K/BB
|31/23
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Mariners have the second-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.72).
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (131 total, 1.1 per game).
- Gilbert (10-5 with a 3.80 ERA and 143 strikeouts in 142 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mariners, his 25th of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he went 4 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 26-year-old ranks 29th in ERA (3.80), sixth in WHIP (1.056), and 27th in K/9 (9.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
