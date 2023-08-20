The Women's World Cup schedule on Thursday, August 10, 2023 includes one Round of 16 match, with teams eyeing a berth in the quarterfinals.

Here you can find info on how to watch all of today's Women's World Cup action.

Thursday's Women's World Cup Match

One match is slated for today. Here's the day's schedule:

Spain vs. Netherlands

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on August 10

9:00 PM ET on August 10 TV: FOX US

2023 Women's World Cup Favorites

Want to know which countries are the leading the charge at this year's Women's World Cup? We've got the top favorites -- plus the latest title odds -- below:

England: +275

Spain: +300

Japan: +450

France: +500

Australia: +850

Netherlands: +1100

Sweden: +1100

Colombia: +2800

Norway: +5000

Switzerland: +10000

