Alex Bregman -- with a slugging percentage of .526 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Seattle Mariners, with Emerson Hancock on the mound, on August 20 at 1:05 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Mariners.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Mariners Starter: Emerson Hancock

TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Alex Bregman At The Plate

Bregman has 17 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 69 walks while batting .249.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 97th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 39th and he is 86th in slugging.

Bregman has gotten at least one hit in 61.8% of his games this season (76 of 123), with more than one hit 32 times (26.0%).

He has hit a home run in 16.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

Bregman has driven in a run in 50 games this season (40.7%), including 20 games with more than one RBI (16.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 57 games this season (46.3%), including 13 multi-run games (10.6%).

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 61 GP 62 .257 AVG .243 .359 OBP .338 .410 SLG .430 15 XBH 24 9 HR 11 36 RBI 44 30/34 K/BB 41/35 4 SB 0

