Sunday's game that pits the Houston Astros (70-54) versus the Seattle Mariners (68-55) at Minute Maid Park should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Astros. Game time is at 1:05 PM ET on August 20.

The probable pitchers are Hunter Brown (9-8) for the Astros and Emerson Hancock for the Mariners.

Astros vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET

Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

How to Watch on TV: Peacock

Astros vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Astros 5, Mariners 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Astros' last 10 games.

The Astros have been favorites in 84 games this season and won 49 (58.3%) of those contests.

Houston is 25-10 this season when entering a game favored by -175 or more on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for the Astros.

Houston has scored the sixth-most runs in the majors this season with 602.

The Astros have a 3.81 team ERA that ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Astros Schedule