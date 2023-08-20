Top Player Prop Bets for Astros vs. Mariners on August 20, 2023
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 4:51 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Bookmakers have listed player props for Julio Rodriguez and others when the Houston Astros host the Seattle Mariners at Minute Maid Park on Sunday at 1:05 PM ET.
Astros vs. Mariners Game Info
- When: Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: Peacock
MLB Props Today: Houston Astros
Alex Bregman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Bregman Stats
- Alex Bregman has 118 hits with 17 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs, 69 walks and 80 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.
- He's slashing .249/.348/.421 so far this season.
Bregman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Mariners
|Aug. 19
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Aug. 18
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Marlins
|Aug. 16
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|3
|6
|0
|at Marlins
|Aug. 15
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Marlins
|Aug. 14
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners
Julio Rodríguez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Rodríguez Stats
- Rodriguez has 142 hits with 29 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs, 38 walks and 79 RBI. He's also stolen 33 bases.
- He's slashed .278/.337/.463 so far this year.
- Rodriguez hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .451 with five doubles, three home runs, two walks and 17 RBI.
Rodríguez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Astros
|Aug. 19
|4-for-6
|2
|0
|0
|4
|1
|at Astros
|Aug. 18
|4-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|7
|2
|at Royals
|Aug. 17
|5-for-5
|1
|1
|5
|9
|0
|at Royals
|Aug. 16
|4-for-6
|1
|0
|2
|5
|2
|at Royals
|Aug. 15
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Ty France Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
France Stats
- Ty France has 28 doubles, 10 home runs, 33 walks and 50 RBI (116 total hits). He has stolen one base.
- He has a .256/.337/.383 slash line on the year.
France Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Astros
|Aug. 19
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Astros
|Aug. 18
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Royals
|Aug. 17
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Royals
|Aug. 16
|1-for-1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Royals
|Aug. 15
|4-for-6
|1
|1
|3
|8
|0
